COLLINSVILLE — Chief Steve Evans retired from the Collinsville Police Department this week, concluding an 11-year tenure marked by community engagement and significant departmental achievements.

Evans, who was appointed Chief of Police on Nov. 27, 2013, previously served as a Lieutenant with the Fairview Heights Police Department. Throughout his time in Collinsville, he became known for his commitment to both the department and the local community, actively participating in various service organizations.

Under Evans' leadership, the Collinsville Police Department (CPD) reached several milestones, including the establishment of a Youth Academy and the implementation of an officer wellness program.

Article continues after sponsor message

The department also achieved Tier 1 accreditation through the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, a recognition of its adherence to professional standards.

"Chief Evans has left the department in a much better place as it heads into 2025," said CPD in a statement. "His dedication to service and mentorship will have a lasting impact."

As one of the longest-serving chiefs in recent memory, Evans has fostered a greater community presence for the CPD through various outreach efforts. His contributions are expected to resonate within the department and the community for years to come.

Evans concludes a career in law enforcement that spans over 38 years. His legacy is characterized by a commitment to improving community relations and enhancing departmental standards.

More like this: