CARROLLTON - Matthew Retherford’s two touchdown receptions were a spark to Carrollton’s 24-15 Class 1A IHSA football playoff-opening triumph over Arthur-Lovington on Saturday.

Retherford scored on a 34-yard touchdown run and a 48-yard reception from Hawks’ quarterback Hunter Flowers. Flowers ran for the other Hawks' score from 3-yards out.

Arthur scored in the second and fourth periods for its 15 points.

Flowers was 12 of 20 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

The Hawks led 8-7 at the half.

“Athletes try to make plays,” Carrollton head football coach Nick Flowers said. “We made some really nice plays out there today. We thought on film they were a physical team with good size upfront. I don’t think we faced a team that big upfront this year other than Beardstown. We matched that physicality. Our defense really contained them in the second half.

“Offensively we took what they were giving us they had a really good defensive plan for us. The wind was bad early. We didn’t want to take too many risks throwing deep. We ran the football pretty effectively for the game.

“I thought defensively in second-half, Hunter Flowers made some tackles at safety with some big-time second-half plays. If our safety can make plays at the line of scrimmage, we will win some more games. Matthew Rutherford had a good play early for a touchdown and another big play later in the game. He had a great game offensively for us.”

