ALTON - Resurrection Lutheran Church will host a Spaghetti Dinner benefiting THRIVE. The event will be held on January 22 from 5pm-7pm at 1211 Homer Adams Parkway.

A delicious dinner of spaghetti, bread sticks, salad and dessert will be served. A free will offering will be collected and all proceeds will benefit THRIVE.

"This is our way of reaching out in to the Community and supporting these organizations doing great things for the residents of the Riverbend." , stated Stacey Noble Loveland, Church Council President. "It's a great way for us to create partnerships and for the community to get to know us as well."

Resurrection held a previous spaghetti dinner in the fall and that one benefited The Community Hope Center. "We plan to hold these quarterly", stated Noble-Loveland, "there are so many wonderful organizations that we look forward to working with during these events."

Resurrection Lutheran Church is located at 1211 Homer Adams Parkway, Godfrey. 618.466.2788

www.resurrectiongodfrey.org

