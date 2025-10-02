GODFREY – There is still time to request a free carbon monoxide detector for installation on Saturday, October 11, 2025, according to event coordinator, Sharon Groh.

Resurrection Lutheran Church of Godfrey will host a free Carbon Monoxide Installation Event to coincide with National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 5–11, 2025. Local volunteers, in partnership with the Godfrey Fire Protection District and the Alton Fire Department, will install new 10-year UL-Listed carbon monoxide detectors in approved homes.

Referrals to the local fire department are often made for more home fire safety planning, especially in Godfrey. Godfrey has access to free smoke detectors through a grant program.

The CDC advises that carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas that kills without warning. It claims the lives of hundreds of people every year and makes thousands more ill. Many household items including gas- and oil-burning furnaces, gas appliances (refrigerator, water heater, stove, etc.), portable generators, and charcoal grills produce this poison gas.

The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. CO symptoms are often described as “flu-like.” If you breathe in a lot of CO, it can make you pass out or kill you. People who are sleeping, drunk, or under the influence of other substances can die from CO poisoning before they have symptoms.

If you, or you know of a family member, friend, or neighbor who could benefit from this free community service, email nofire4us@gmail.com or call the church at 618-466-2788. Monetary donations are welcomed and appreciated as carbon monoxide detectors are 100% funded by donations.

