Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey Welcomes Rev. Steven P. Tibbets as New Pastor
GODFREY - Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey has welcomed The Rev. Steven P. Tibbetts as its new Pastor. He succeeds Pastor Ken Tegtmeier who retired in May 2018 after serving Resurrection for 11 years. The congregation continued with help of an interim Pastor while the search for a new Pastor began.
A native of California, Pastor Tibbetts comes to Resurrection after having served Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Peoria for 26 years. He lead the Congregation in his first service at Resurrection on Sunday, March 17th, which also happened to be his 60th birthday! Pastor Tibbetts will be officially installed as the Pastor of Resurrection Lutheran Church on May 5, 2019. Details of this joyous service will be announced soon.
A congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Resurrection Lutheran Church is at 1211 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway, Godfrey.
Pastor Tibbetts and the congregation welcome you to join them in worship.
Sundays 8am and 10am.
Lenten Season: Midweek service – Wednesdays at 7pm
Palm Sunday – April 14th – Worship 9am
Holy Week:
Wednesday, April 17 – Stations of the Cross – 7pm
Thursday, April 18 – Maundy Thursday - 7pm
Friday, April 19 – Good Friday – 7pm
Saturday, April 20 – Easter Vigil – 8pm
Sunday, April 21 – Easter – 10am
