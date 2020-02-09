GODFREY - Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey hosted their quarterly Spaghetti Dinner on January 22. All of the proceeds from the dinner were donated to ThriVe.

"We started our quarterly dinners as a way for the Riverbend Community to get to know us, and as an opportunity for Resurrection to support some of the many wonderful organizations we have in our community" stated Stacey Noble Loveland, Resurrection's Church Council President. "We were thrilled at the turn out, and even more excited to present ThriVe with a check for $1,002", stated Noble Loveland.

ThriVe is located at 4854 North Alby in Godfrey. They are a Christian based, non-profit organization that empowers people to make life-affirming, esteemable and healthy decisions about sex, pregnancy and relationships.

Resurrection is planning it's next dinner in April. Please watch for more details coming soon.

Pictured left to right:

Nurse Manager, Beth Saunders, Pastor Steven P. Tibbetts, Sharon Wyatt - Resurrection's Church Council Vice-President and Executive Director Cara Paschal.

Resurrection Lutheran Church is located at 1211 W Homer Adams Parkway, Godfrey.

www.resurrectiongodfrey.org

