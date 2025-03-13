GODFREY - Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey is excited to announce their upcoming 2025 Community Health & Resource Fair, which will be held on Friday, April 11, 2025 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1211 Homer Adams Parkway.

This free event aims to help people connect with local and state resources. Up to 33 exhibitors will be on hand to share information about access to health and veterans’ resources, senior services, library services, legal and financial services, recreational opportunities, and so much more.

Our goal is to help provide residents with a wide range of information about public health and wellness, including local organizations that offer recreation, conservation advocacy, gardening, native plant landscaping, and community service work.

Attendees can expect plenty of giveaways from exhibitors and the chance to win door prizes. According to Sharon Groh, Community Health & Resource Fair Coordinator, “we will be accepting non-perishable food items from attendees to be donated to the Alton Crisis Food Center.”

To register an exhibitor table for the Resource Fair, visit https://resurrectiongodfrey.org/community-health-resource-fair-exhibitor-application. For more information, please contact Sharon Groh at rlceventz@gmail.com.

