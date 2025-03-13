EDWARDSVILLE – An improvement project is scheduled to begin Monday, March 17, on Troy Road between Franklin Avenue and Fifth Avenue. As part of the work, this section will be resurfaced, some existing gaps in sidewalk infrastructure will be filled, and two crosswalks will be added -- one signalized and another with a flashing beacon -- to increase visibility for pedestrians and cyclists.

Drivers are asked to remain alert for workers as well as lane shifts that will be necessary while the road’s three lanes are milled and resurfaced. Slowdowns are to be expected; drivers may want to consider alternate routes. Barring unforeseen or weather-related delays, the work is expected to wrap up in about 12 weeks.

Article continues after sponsor message

Among planned improvements are the addition of a signalized crosswalk at the intersection of Troy Road and Montclaire Avenue. Sidewalks also will be added along portions of the west side of Troy Road. A crosswalk with a flashing beacon to alert drivers to pedestrians and cyclists will be installed on Troy Road near First Avenue. The City hired Stutz Excavating of Alton as the project contractor. The estimated $830,000 project will utilize $549,000 in federal Surface Transportation Program grant funds. The City’s portion will come from Capital Improvement Program funds and is expected to cost $281,000.

The project covers about 0.33 of a mile and is a continuation of Troy Road improvements in Edwardsville. Previous Troy Road resurfacing work was done in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Transportation. The City appreciates the cooperation and patience of all those impacted by the construction.