GREENVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that US 40 from 0.1 mile west of Overpass Road to 0.3 miles west of IL 127 near Greenville will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Tuesday, April 12, 2022, weather permitting. Work can be anticipated between 7 AM and 7 PM, Monday thru Friday, and is necessary to complete asphalt resurfacing. Work is expected to be completed by July 2022.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to construction signage and watch for changing conditions, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is The Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.