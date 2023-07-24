ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that weather permitting, the eastbound lanes of East Broadway Avenue in Alton in Madison County will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. July 24, 2023. Two-way traffic will be maintained on the westbound lanes and there will be a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches between Illinois Route 3 and Illinois Route 140. It is expected that this work will be completed by 5 p.m. on July 26, 2023. The lane closure is required for Illinois American Water Company to work on the sanitary sewer.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Article continues after sponsor message

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: