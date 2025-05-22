GRANITE CITY - Granite City resident Karen Smith is organizing a fundraiser to support her family after a tornado severely damaged their home on Friday, May 16, 2025.

The storm ripped the roof off the trailer where Smith lives with her six children in Granite City.

Smith said they have not received assistance from the Red Cross, and FEMA informed them they would only be eligible for aid if the president declared the area a national disaster.

Without insurance coverage, Smith expressed uncertainty about how to recover from the damage.

“We unfortunately didn’t have insurance, and I just am at a loss for words on how to move forward next,” Smith said.

The fundraiser aims to gather resources and support for the family as they navigate the aftermath of the tornado.

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe.

