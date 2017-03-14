ALTON - Want an excuse to dine out for lunch or dinner? On Wednesday, March 22, 17 area restaurants will donate 10 percent of their sales to help fund improvements to Gordon Moore Park in Alton, IL.

Dining out at the participating restaurants in Alton, Cottage Hills and Bethalto will provide support for the new universal all-inclusive playground at the park, among other improvements including the new concession and restroom project planned adjacent to soccer fields and playground. This would be the first major improvement project for the park in nearly 40 years.

Participating restaurants include: Tony’s Restaurant, Bluff City Grill, Old Bakery Beer, High Flyers Grill, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Johnson’s Corner, Jimmy the Greek’s, Spectators Grill at Bowl Haven, Bossanova, Elijah P Burgers & Brews, Alton Sports Tap, Hops House at Argosy Casino Alton, Captain’s Table Buffet at Argosy Casino Alton, Great Rivers Tap & Grill at the Atrium Hotel & Conference Center, Doc Holiday’s in Cottage Hills, and Dairy Queen in Bethalto.

“It’s a tremendous boost to get the support of the community behind this project,” Michael Haynes, Director of Park and Rec for the City of Alton said. “It’s important for Alton to keep Gordon Moore Park as a destination for family and company outings as well as sporting events and major tournaments.”

Officials plan to raise $425,000 for the Gordon Moore improvements and construction is expected to begin by summer. In addition to the inclusive playground facility, which will be the only one of its kind within 30 miles of Alton, improvements include a new concession stand with a seating area, renovations to the Muenstermann Building and new bathroom facilities.

