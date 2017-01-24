ALTON - Alton Restaurant Week began last Friday, Jan. 20 with 21 locally owned and operated restaurants across the Riverbend participating, including Bluff City Grill.

Owner Cathy Gross recently made the decision to move to the current location of 424 E. Broadway in Alton from her former location on Ninth Street. After settling in at the end of October, Gross said business has been booming. She said Bluff City Grill has participating in Alton's annual Restaurant Week since it opened three years ago. This year, she said the event has already been popular over the first few days.

"We've been involved with it since we opened," Gross said of Restaurant Week. "We like to stay involved with the community and partner up with local groups when we can. It has always worked out very well."

During Restuarant Week, businesses offer a $10 special and a $25 special. Gross said the $10 special is a bison burger with homemade chips, and the $25 special is a five course meal, starting with vegetable spring roll appetizers followed by a basil and Parmesan crusted cod tail with Yukon Gold potatoes whipped with sage and a roasted vegetable medley. A choice of soup or salad is also offered. Dessert with that $25 course is homemade chocolate peanut butter bars.

Article continues after sponsor message

Gross said the lunch crowd has been enamored by the bison burger. She said the five course meal has been increasingly popular with her dinner crowd, especially over the last weekend.

Anyone getting specials from Bluff City Grill, or any other restaurants involved with Alton Restuarant Week can go to the Alton Visitors Center, located at 200 Piasa Street, to receive a promotional glass cup featuring a replication of the Lovejoy Monument.

After Restaurant Week concludes, Gross said Bluff City Grill will host local band, Glendale Riders on Feb. 3 in its upstairs ballroom from 8:30-11:30 p.m. with no cover charge. A full menu will be available along with cocktails and dancing.

A full list of establishments participating in Alton Restaurant Week as well as a list of specials can be found at http://www.visitalton.com/feature-stories/detail/60/alton-restaurant-week.

More like this: