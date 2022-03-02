ST. LOUIS, MO. - Respected blues guitarist-vocalist and storyteller extraordinaire, Tab Benoit, has launched an ambitious 2022 Spring-Summer National Tour with some exciting Special Guest opening acts.

Locally, Tab Benoit performs in St. Louis at The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., Saturday, March 12. Show: 8PM Tickets: $40. Info: (314) 726-6161 or visit http://www.thepageant.com. Opening for Benoit is Whiskey Bayou Records label-mate and fine guitarist in his own right, Alastair Greene, supporting his recent Whiskey Bayou Records release, 'The New World Blues.''

"With a grin on his face and sparkle in his eye from all the love he was receiving he grabbed his trusty Thinline Telecaster and without a seconds hesitation ripped into an absolutely blistering introduction to “Why Are People Like That”, writes Splice Magazine in a recent live review. "His band laid out a perfect beat for Tab to weave his six-string magic. Tab’s vocal delivery was spot on, but his playing was otherworldly. There was no denying who was the master guitar player on tonight’s bill."

Article continues after sponsor message

More About...Tab Benoit:

One of last Summer's memorable touring ensembles was Tab Benoit's Swampland Jam featuring Louisiana Bayou musical treasures Big Chief Monk Boudreaux (recently honored with a 2021-22 Grammy Nomination for his "Bloodstains & Teardrops" album on Whiskey Bayou Records), plus Johnny Sansone, Waylon Thibodeaux, and Benoit. The Grammy-nominated Tab Benoit, renown throughout his thirty-plus-year career for his passionate environmental activism, performed two nights in his hometown of Houma at the 16th Annual Voice of the Wetlands Festival.

He also appears prominently in the IMax motion picture Hurricane on the Bayou, a documentary of Hurricane Katrina's effects and a call to protect and restore the Wetlands, and produced a CD to help restore that state's Coastal Wetlands. Benoit was inducted into the Louisiana Folklife Center Hall of Master Folk Artists in 2020. One of the most impressive guitarists to emerge from the rich Bayous of Southern Louisiana in recent years, Tab Benoit’s guitar tone can be recognized before his Otis-Redding-ish voice resonates from the speakers. He doesn’t rely on any effects and his setup is simple. It consists of a guitar, cord, and Category 5 Amplifier. The effects that you hear come from his fingers.

More like this: