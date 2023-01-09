ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross needs your help in 2023 and is asking individuals in Missouri and Arkansas to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become a volunteer in the local community by helping support the Red Cross's mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering.

Locally, 2,600 people volunteer with the Red Cross. These local volunteers are part of the almost 300,000 people across the country whose support enables the Red Cross to respond to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year and deliver more than 6.4 million blood products to hospital patients in need. Volunteers also help train more than 4.6 million people in Red Cross lifesaving skills; help provide nearly 550,000 services to military members, veterans, and their families; and to reconnect almost 9,000 families separated by war or disaster around the world.

“Our Red Cross volunteers step up to help our neighbors here in the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas each and every day,” said Beth Elders, Executive Director, Greater St. Louis Chapter, American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas Region. “In the last year, volunteers responded to 3,275 home fire responses in the region and through those responses, we helped more than 4,200 families. Just imagine the impact you could make in 2023 by joining us as a volunteer.”

Additional support provided by American Red Cross volunteers throughout Missouri and Arkansas in the past year:

Served more than 2,700 people through the Home Fire Campaign.

Installed more than 6,700 smoke alarms making more than 2,700 homes safer.

Reached more than 6,100 youth through preparedness education programs

Presented more than 2,600 community preparedness and education programs

Provided help to more than 6,500 military families and veterans through the Service to the Armed Forces program which includes emergency communication and critical care support.

Trained more than 96,000 people in CPR, First Aid, AED, aquatics, and caregiving classes

Collected more than 202,500 blood donations at nearly 9,400 blood drives

*Note; The Missouri and Arkansas Region includes counties on the Illinois side of the Greater St. Louis metro, and on the Kansas side of the Greater Kansas City metro.

Volunteering is good for individuals and for the community. The top five benefits of resolving to volunteer in 2023 include:

Meeting new people. Our volunteers are amazing individuals with diverse backgrounds that are inspired to give back, just like you. Learning new skills. Red Cross volunteer positions include free training and provide an opportunity to experience new adventures. Being part of something larger. Become a vital part of the Red Cross and our mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering. Making a difference in someone’s life. Whether you are helping a family that just had a home fire or supporting the collection of lifesaving blood, your impact is real. Staying active. Many volunteer roles require physical activity which is great for your overall health.

Here are just a few of the positions we need help filling (more information available at the links shown below):

Blood Donor Ambassadors engage with blood donors at blood drives by greeting, registering, answering questions, providing information, and supporting them through the recovery process at the refreshments table.

Transportation Specialists help deliver blood from our facilities to local hospitals by choosing regular routes, stand-by emergency deliveries, or both. (This position is needed in Lenexa, Kansas; and Cape Girardeau, Columbia, and St. Louis Missouri.

Disaster Action Team Members sign up for on-call shifts as part of a team to help provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, ensuring that your neighbors have access to resources for necessities such as food, shelter, and clothing.

Service to the Armed Forces Clinic Volunteers help enhance the morale of patients by providing direct and indirect assistance to patient care activities in military treatment clinics.

Training is free, but the hope you provide as a Red Cross volunteer is priceless. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started.

If interested in volunteering, please contact:

Kristin Pendleton: Kristin.pendleton@redcross.org 314-281-7968 if reside in Greater St. Louis, Southeast Missouri, and Northeast Arkansas.

Maggie Raynolds: margaret.raynolds@redcross.org 816-826-8392 if reside in Greater Kansas City and Northern Missouri, Central and Northern Missouri, and Southern Missouri.

Dexta Rodriguez: dexta.rodriguez@redcross.org 501.900.2363 if reside in Greater Arkansas (i.e. central and north central Arkansas) and Northwest Arkansas

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

