COLLINSVILLE – It wasn't the easiest of wins for Alton Tuesday night.

But the Redbirds, in the eyes of their coach Eric Smith, showed some resiliency as they scored the first eight points of overtime in a 56-50 Southwestern Conference win over Collinsville at Fletcher Gym.

The win put the Redbirds at 7-4 overall, 4-1 in the SWC; the Kahoks fell to 6-8 overall, 1-4 in the league.

“We showed some resiliency and being able to get through at the end and getting what we needed to. A conference win is a conference win, especially on the road and these are the ones you've got to steal and get away with and defend yourself at home.”

Maurice Edwards led the Redbirds with 11 points on the night, but missed the second half after being hurt making a basket at the end of the first half. “Obviously, he's a pretty good player and people have to do some different things to defend us when he's on the floor,” Smith said. “When it comes down to it, though, we're going to have to guard a little bit better with him on the floor or off the floor.

“We fought through some adversity, fought through some spots where we didn't shoot it very well or made some bad decisions; the kids competed throughout the end, that's what we're most proud of.”

“It was a battle, two teams trying to win a conference game,” said Kahok coach Darin Lee. “It's an important game for both teams; both of us play an incredible schedule. It was a tough loss for us; we were right there, we could have won. We just didn't get some rebounds late that we needed and the hit a big shot to start the overtime.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The first shot of overtime is important and we had a turnover; that was two big plays. We're working hard and we didn't have Kenrique Brown today; he's our point guard and our second-leading scorer. That's tough for us to replace.”

Play started out even as the Redbirds managed to pull away slightly and took a 17-11 lead at quarter time; Collinsville scrapped their way back into it, even taking a small lead during the second quarter before the Redbirds battled to take a 26-24 lead at the half. Collinsville took a five-point lead on the Redbirds, though, about midway through the third before Alton scrapped their way back ahead thanks to scores from Darrell Smith and Terrance Walker, but the Kahoks managed to forge a 35-35 tie at three-quarter time.

The teams traded the lead throughout the final quarter, Morris Adams getting what proved to be the basket that sent the game into overtime with 2:08 left in regulation; Alton had one last shot to win the game in regulation, but couldn't score. Donovan Clay opened the scoring in overtime with a three-point shot and triggered a Redbird run to open the period, Dereaun Clay and Ty'ohn Trimble also helping open up a 50-44 lead before the Kahoks scored for the first time. Trimble, Walker and Clay also had key baskets that kept Collinsville at bay down the stretch.

Walker had 10 points for the Redbirds while Kevin Caldwell scored nine and Clay and Trimble had eight each. Ronnie Midgett led all scorers with 20 points, while Braeden Lemp had eight points and Jaaron Williams seven for Collinsville.

Collinsville won the junior varsity curtain-raiser 57-45.

The Redbirds travel to Belleville West Friday and to East St. Louis Jan. 10 before hosting Edwardsville Jan. 13.

More like this: