EDWARDSVILLE – The National Wrestling Coaches Association released its annual listing of the top All-Academic individuals. Jake Residori (Shorewood, Illinois) and Jake Tindle (Troy, Illinois) each were listed as members of the All-Academic Team.

Both wrestlers advanced to the NCAA Championships at the Scottrade Center after winning their respective weight classes at the Southern Conference Championships. Residori placed eighth overall and was named an All-American. There were 35 All-Americans who earned the All-Academic award from the NWCA.

The criteria for earning a spot on the All-Academic list was holding a 3.0 cumulative grade point average and earning All-American honors or winning 60 percent of the student-athlete's schedule and/or competing as an NCAA qualifier as well as achieving a 3.2 GPA.

Article continues after sponsor message

Residori, a business administration major, finished the season with a 24-14 record, tops in victories for the Cougars. The 174-pounder was the top seed at the SoCon Championships after recording a 6-1 mark in conference matches. He finished the season with two pins, one technical fall and five major decisions.

Tindle, a biochemistry major, advanced to the NCAA Championships after winning the 197-pound weight class at the SoCon Championships. He finished the season with a 19-12 record, including a 5-2 mark in SoCon regular season matches. During the season he recorded one fall, two technical falls and four major decisions.

About National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA)

The National Wrestling Coaches Association, established in 1928, is a non-profit organization for the advancement of all levels of the sport of wrestling with a primary emphasis on developing coaches who work in academic environments. The membership embraces all people interested in amateur wrestling. The three core competencies of the NWCA are: coaching development, student-athlete welfare, and the promotion of wrestling.

More like this: