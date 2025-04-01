ALTON - From Alton to Godfrey, East Alton to Wood River, and the entire Riverbend region — this election was a fight. Every candidate gave it their all, laid out their vision, and worked hard to shape the future of their communities. Their supporters stood with them, knocking on doors and pushing forward with energy and passion.

That’s what democracy is all about.

But tomorrow, the election is over. Some will celebrate. Others won’t. That’s how it goes. But what happens next? That’s what matters.

Our communities don’t move forward divided. They don’t succeed through fighting. They thrive when we get to work—when we build, when we fix, when we come together.

The schools, businesses, roads, and neighborhoods that needed attention yesterday still need it tomorrow.

The issues that mattered last week don’t disappear just because the votes are counted. This isn’t like the national election. We are all neighbors, friends, and partners in this.

We live in one of the country's most historic regions, and the potential is enormous.

We can achieve the City on the Hill—but only as a team.

Tomorrow, the sun rises, and so does the responsibility we all share—to build something better.

Not as opponents. Not as winners or losers. But as neighbors.

Together.

