O'FALLON - The O'Fallon Police Department has issued 83 solicitor permits to individuals representing 24 different companies amid an increase in business activity following recent spring storms.

The permits are intended to regulate solicitors operating in the area.

Solicitors must comply with specific requirements set by the department. Residents who encounter solicitors not adhering to these rules are encouraged to contact the O'Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 ext. 1.

Officials emphasize that a solicitor permit from the O'Fallon Police Department does not constitute an endorsement of the company by the city.

Residents are advised to conduct their own research before entering into any agreements with solicitors.

