ST. LOUIS - Residents in the area should prepare for potentially severe thunderstorms on Friday, March 14, 2025, as the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm risk warning. The storms are expected to bring widespread damaging winds, with gusts exceeding 70 mph possible, according to Marshall Pfahler of the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

The threat of tornadoes cannot be ruled out, Pfahler said, and large hail is also a concern. Pfahler emphasized that the most significant risk is associated with damaging winds, which are anticipated to be the primary hazard.

The NWS predicted timeframe for these storms is projected to occur between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, March 14, 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pfahler noted that the storms are expected to move quickly, impacting locations for only a short period but delivering intense conditions.

He advised residents to have a reliable method for receiving weather warnings and to be prepared with a plan in case of severe weather alerts.

As the storms approach from the west, residents are encouraged to stay informed in the hours leading up to the event, as timing may be adjusted based on the strength and movement of the storms.

More like this: