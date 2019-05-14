Listen to the story

GODFREY - Residents are encouraged to learn life-saving CPR. Mark your calendar & get yourself to CPR training this Saturday, May 18, at Glazebrook Park, free registration begins a 9:30 a.m.

Professional hands-on CPR training starts at 10:00 AM, educational program, celebration meal.

E-Mail Contact: jaris@piasanet.com for more information.

Children of all ages are welcome. Also, people are encouraged to thank the firefighters present.

"Let’s all breathe easier," event coordinator Jaris Waide said. "What’s raised stays local to re-stock disposable emergency medical supplies donated to fire protection, goal $8,000. Donations are tax deductible allowed by law.

T-Shirts: Royal blue and tan are available with suggested donation.

Direct Mail your donation: Stifel, for LungSmarter, 121 Market, Alton, IL 62002.

Thank you, Jaris Waide, President, Shirley Waide, Vice President

Web-site: LungSmarter.Com

“Everybody has a right to breathe!”

