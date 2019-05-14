Jaris WaideGODFREY - Residents are encouraged to learn life-saving CPR. Mark your calendar & get yourself to CPR training this Saturday, May 18, at Glazebrook Park, free registration begins a 9:30 a.m.

Professional hands-on CPR training starts at 10:00 AM, educational program, celebration meal.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

E-Mail Contact: jaris@piasanet.com for more information.

Children of all ages are welcome. Also, people are encouraged to thank the firefighters present.

"Let’s all breathe easier," event coordinator Jaris Waide said. "What’s raised stays local to re-stock disposable emergency medical supplies donated to fire protection, goal $8,000. Donations are tax deductible allowed by law.

Article continues after sponsor message

T-Shirts: Royal blue and tan are available with suggested donation.

Direct Mail your donation: Stifel, for LungSmarter, 121 Market, Alton, IL 62002.

Thank you, Jaris Waide, President, Shirley Waide, Vice President

Web-site: LungSmarter.Com

“Everybody has a right to breathe!”

More like this:

Sen. Turner Advances Measure To Improve Training For Emergency Medical Dispatchers
Mar 5, 2025
Motorcyclist Dies in St. Clair County Collision
Feb 4, 2025
Collinsville Fire Department Launches Life-Saving BLS Classes
Dec 18, 2024
Critical Incident Brief on Officer Involving Shooting Near W. Florissant Avenue and Ferguson Avenue
Feb 20, 2025
Civic Memorial Medical Careers Classes to Host Fundraiser for Medical Supplies
Nov 18, 2024

 