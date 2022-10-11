EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville began clearing the property at 617 Hillsboro Avenue this month to prepare for a stormwater improvement project that will help alleviate flooding and drainage issues in that area.

The residential building at the site was demolished on October 3. The City purchased the property earlier in 2022 in anticipation of the project, which is not expected to begin until mid-2023.

During periods of heavy or prolonged rain, low-lying portions of Hillsboro Avenue in the 600 block experience flooding that results in the roadway becoming impassible.

The City improvement project will consist of additional storm sewers and inlets within the 500 and 600 blocks of Hillsboro Avenue.

Last month, the Madison County Board approved the allocation of $823,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds toward the project. Edwardsville’s project was one of 11 stormwater improvement proposals in Madison County to receive ARPA funding.

