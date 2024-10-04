EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’sWSIE 88.7 will wrap up its 2nd Annual WSIE Music Series with Deacon Dan: A Tribute to Steely Dan from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at the Old Herald Brewery and Distillery in Collinsville.

The 2024 WSIE series closeout was rescheduled from Sept. 28 due to weather conditions.

The series has provided great entertainment for the community since April 2023, featuring live, local talent with great blends of blues, easy R&B and a little rock and roll. There is a suggested donation of $10 at the gate and 100 percent of the proceeds collected benefit WSIE.

Housed at SIUE in Dunham Hall, WSIE is a community-supported, non-profit, NPR (National Public Radio) music station that gives listeners in the St. Louis region a break from the “noise,” with an eclectic blend of jazz, smooth jazz, blues, easy R&B and more.

Listeners can tune in at 88.7 on their FM dial, online at siue.edu/wsie/, on smart devices via the TuneIn app or simply by asking the smart speaker to play WSIE. Donations can be made at siue.edu/wsie/support/.

