ALTON – Requiem Church held its first of many weekly Worship Gatherings on Wednesday, April 6, hosted by The Bridge. The Bridge has provided Requiem with the space to do their weekly gatherings.

Lead Pastor Vince Bissey, his wife since 2002 Cristen, and his four kids Alec, Isaiah, Jara, and Luke moved to Alton last May to start Requiem Church. They attended their previous church, August Gate, for nine years. Prior to his lead role at Requiem he served as the Pastor of Discipleship and Development at August Gate Church in Belleville, Illinois.

Bissey said that the goal of August Gate was to create more churches within the region and that’s exactly what happened. Bissey was sent from August Gate and with the help of his family and others, he started Requiem and brought it to Alton.

“We consider August Gate to be a ‘sending church’ and so we are coming out of them. They are a support system for us, they’re a community for us, and they’re helping us get started, but we’re completely independent.”

Last Wednesday was the launch under the new name, and going forward, Requiem will meet every Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at The Bridge.

“The reason we are here is to help suffering people find rest in a strong and beautiful God,” Bissey says.

Requiem does this through praying, singing, and preaching during their gatherings. Brett and Meg Love sang on stage with Brett on guitar and Meg on the keyboard. The two played music in between Bissey’s prayers. The gatherings last around an hour and a half.

“The mission of any church is what God asks us to do. At Requiem, we say that's growing to know, love, and follow Jesus together by His grace. The vision, however, is what we're asking God to do through us as we're faithful to the mission of Jesus.”

This quote can be found on Requiem’s easy-to-use website at requiemchurch.com. Once there, you can learn more and connect with the church. There is also a tab to listen to previous sermons if you missed out on a week or wanted to catch up. Requiem Church also has an app that can be downloaded on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Bissey welcomes anyone to come and join Requiem as they’ll be accepted with open arms.

They will meet every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at The Bridge located at 504 E. 12th Street Alton, IL 62002.

If interested, Requiem Church also hosts Gospel Community every Sunday at 9 a.m. located at 4642 Camellia Place Alton, IL 62002.

