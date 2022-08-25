EDWARDSVILLE - Registered voters are now eligible to request a Vote by Mail Ballot. August 10 was the first day the County Clerk’s Office could accept a request.

Ballots will be mailed to those who request a Vote by Mail Ballot beginning on September 29.

County Clerk, Debbie Ming-Mendoza, said in the first week, the County Clerk’s Office has received over 150 requests for Vote by Mail Ballots. The clerk’s office has also received 1,300-plus permanent Vote by Mail requests following the June 28 Primary Election.

"The last day a Vote by Mail Ballot can be requested is November 3," Mendoza said.

Vote by Mail became a popular way to cast your ballot during the COVID Pandemic.

Mendoza said, “The County Clerk’s Office works to provide every opportunity for Madison County residents to carry out their constitutional right to vote. I want registered voters to be confident that no matter how you cast your ballot it is counted with the utmost integrity. Voters can use the 'Ballottrax' site to receive text or email messages from the County Clerk to give them the status of their ballot.”

Madison County voters will also be able to vote early at various regional locations or vote on election day November 8.

As the voting calendar progresses, Mendoza noted that she will publish reminders of locations and times for voting in the General Election Voter’s Guide.

