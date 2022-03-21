ALTON - Jeff Larner, Republican candidate for Madison County Sheriff, is pleased to announce “America’s Sheriff” Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona and Sheriff Mike Lewis of Wicomoco County, Maryland will be coming to Alton for a special campaign event on April 2.

Lamb and Lewis are nationally-recognized law enforcement leaders known for their efforts to promote law and order policies. Lamb, who has held office since 2017, has been a frequent contributor to the television series, “Live PD,” “Live PD: Wanted,” and “60 Days In.” He is also a frequent guest on Fox News and NewsMax. In 2021, he co-founded “Protect America Now,” a coalition of 69 sheriffs with the purpose of "educating Americans about how the law enforcement community is standing for the Constitution and law and order.”

Lewis is a 37-year law enforcement veteran who has dedicated his life to enforcing the law and Constitution. Throughout his career, Lewis has led the nation in cocaine and heroin seizures and has continually been one of the leading voices in defending our Second Amendment rights. He recently published his first book, “Sheriff Mike Lewis: Constitutional. Uncancelled.”

The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. on April 2 at Bluff City Grill in Alton. A VIP reception will be held at 5 p.m. For more information or to RSVP, please call (618) 910-2994 or deb@thenewbergroup.org.

