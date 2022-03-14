MARYVILLE - Linda Andreas, Republican Candidate has cleared the first hurdle in her run for Madison County Clerk in filing the election packet on Monday. Andreas, with support from conservative groups, friends, and neighbors and face-to-face door knocking, met and exceeded the requirement to be placed on the primary ballot.

Andreas announced her candidacy in December. She is passionate about civic responsibility and duty, as well as our rights and liberties, and hopes that she will set an example of citizen involvement for all levels of city and county government. Andreas says she is not politician but seeks to serve the public by protecting the policies and procedures in place that protect our vote.

Andreas plans to use her diverse background in education, business administration, management, and leadership to bring more transparency and accessibility making information easier to access both in person and online. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Goldfarb and Bachelor’s in Workforce Education and Development from SIUC.

