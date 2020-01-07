Oakland, IL – Mary Miller, candidate for Congress in the 15th District, has officially signed a pledge committing to supporting term limits for members of Congress.

The U.S. Term Limits amendment pledge reads, “I pledge that as a member of Congress, I will co-sponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits amendment of three (3) House terms and two (2) Senate terms and no longer limit.”

“Public service should be about service – not a career move,” Miller said. “The longer people stay in Congress, the more their focus shifts from serving the people they represent to making sure they hold onto their seats. Career politicians continue to spend money we do not have and mortgage our children’s and grandchildren’s future. It is time to return to being represented by citizen legislators – not career politicians.”

U.S. Term Limits have the support of nearly 70 pledge signers in Congress. According to US Term Limits, more than 82 percent of Americans support term limits.

“This strong support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people,” stated USTL President Philip Blumel. “America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”

The term limits amendment resolutions would require a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate, and ratification by 38 states, in order to become part of the U.S. Constitution.

Congressional term limits are the one bipartisan issue supported by both President Trump and former President Obama.

The Primary Election is March 17, 2020. To learn more about Mary Miller, log onto www.marymillerforcongress.com.

