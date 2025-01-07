EDWARDSVILLE - Republic Services announced that it will resume its trash collection services on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, following a one-day delay due to inclement weather.

The company will begin with the collection routes scheduled for Monday and will extend operations through Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, to accommodate the backlog.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rhonda Breslin, the Municipal Sales Manager for Republic Services, indicated that some rural areas and subdivisions with hilly terrain after the winter storm may pose challenges for collection if conditions are unsafe. Residents in those affected areas will be notified through a call blast to ensure their safety and that of the drivers.

Breslin encouraged residents to share this information on social media to help spread the word about the service updates.

“Thank you for your patience,” she added in her communication.

More like this: