EAST ALTON - Starting September 1st Republic Services will become the new trash and recycling provider for East Alton residents, the village announced.

Residents will continue to be billed through the East Alton Water Department, with no changes to the billing process.

Republic Services will supply new trash carts and recycling bins to all customers at no additional cost.

Before the new service begins, Republic will mail informational packets containing specific trash and recycling pickup days, as well as instructions on where to place carts and bins on collection days.

Although route changes are expected, details have not yet been finalized.

In the meantime, residents are asked to keep using their current village-provided recycling bins.

Once the new bins arrive, customers may keep their old bins for personal use or storage.

Village officials said they will provide updates as more information becomes available and expressed appreciation for residents’ patience and cooperation during the transition.

