MADISON COUNTY - Incumbent Amy Elik has won her race against challenger Nick Raftopoulos.

Elik (R) and Raftopoulos (D) were in a contested race to represent the 111th District in the General Assembly. Elik has served in this role since 2021. According to unofficial Election Night results, Elik walked away with 29,837 votes, or 61.57% of the votes, to Raftopoulos’s 18,621 votes, with 86 of 87 precincts reporting at 10 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2024.

“I am just really pleased and honored that I’ll be able to represent the 111th district again and just grateful for the citizens and the voters for the 111th,” Elik said.

She said there is “plenty of work to be done” as the General Assembly prepares to move into a veto session. She added that the Madison County Republicans “work really, really hard” for constituents.

“It’s full steam ahead on my priorities of trying to lower the cost of living for Illinoisans, trying to keep taxes in check, lower real estate taxes,” she said. “And, my goodness, we have the former speaker on trial as we speak for corruption charges. So there’s plenty of work to be done.”

She explained that the cost of living and the tax environment were top concerns for 111th District voters, according to the data that her team assembled. She thanked the community for their continued support as Elik prepares to enter her third term as the 111th District Representative.

“Thank you for putting trust in me,” Elik concluded. “It's not something I take lightly. I hold it very dear, and I'll continue to work very hard to make sure that I am living up to what you expect of me and to what you expect of a good representative.”

