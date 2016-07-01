SPRINGFIELD - State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) released the following statement after the Illinois General Assembly approved bipartisan legislation to fund Illinois schools and other state services: 

“Today, the General Assembly finally reached a bipartisan agreement to ensure K-12 schools receive the funding they need to open on time and remain open for the upcoming school year. We reached a compromise to keep road, bridge, and rail projects going. We negotiated funding to keep our public universities such as SIUE and our community colleges including SWIC and LC open. We funded MAP grants for college students, and we provided funding for critical human services. This is a major improvement from where we were 12 months ago, however, I won’t give up advocating for more bipartisanship in order to obtain a balanced budget indefinitely.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Nov 10, 2024 - Governor Pritzker Announces $2.3 Million for Tourism Grant Programs

Oct 8, 2024 - Madison, St. Clair Included: Illinois EPA Announces $27 Million Notice of Funding for Electric Transit Buses

Oct 25, 2024 - Godfrey's F.E. Widman Trail to Open in Two to Three Weeks

Nov 4, 2024 - Governor Pritzker Encourages Income-Eligible Families to Apply for LIHEAP Utility Bill Assistance

Nov 12, 2024 - Jerseyville Awards Bid For $1.5M Lions Club Park Phase 2 Project

 