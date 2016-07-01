Representative Kay releases statement on passage of bipartisan stopgap, education funding Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) released the following statement after the Illinois General Assembly approved bipartisan legislation to fund Illinois schools and other state services: “Today, the General Assembly finally reached a bipartisan agreement to ensure K-12 schools receive the funding they need to open on time and remain open for the upcoming school year. We reached a compromise to keep road, bridge, and rail projects going. We negotiated funding to keep our public universities such as SIUE and our community colleges including SWIC and LC open. We funded MAP grants for college students, and we provided funding for critical human services. This is a major improvement from where we were 12 months ago, however, I won’t give up advocating for more bipartisanship in order to obtain a balanced budget indefinitely.” Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending