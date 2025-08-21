JACKSONVILLE — State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) is pleased to announce the third winning entry in his 100th District Photo Contest. The winning photograph, captured by Kathy Caruthers of Waverly, will be proudly displayed in Rep. Davidsmeyer’s Springfield office at the Illinois State Capitol.

The contest invited residents from across the 100th District to submit photographs reflecting the character and charm of the region. Submissions included images of local landmarks, scenic views, and moments of vibrant community life — all showcasing the district’s diverse beauty.

Caruthers’ winning photo features a row of grain bins set against a backdrop of heavy clouds, capturing a familiar and timeless scene in rural Illinois. The image highlights the importance of agriculture in the region and reflects the quiet strength of the 100th District’s farming communities. It reflects the agricultural heart of the 100th District and the resilience of the people who live and work here.

“This photograph captures a powerful moment in time — one that speaks to the everyday reality of those who live in our rural communities,” said Rep. Davidsmeyer. “It’s a great representation of our district’s deep ties to agriculture and the value of hard work. I’m proud to showcase it in my Capitol office.”

Rep. Davidsmeyer extended his heartfelt thanks to all who participated in the photo contest, noting the talent and pride evident in every submission.

“It was great to see so many unique perspectives on what makes our district special,” Davidsmeyer said. “We’re already looking forward to bringing this contest back next summer and continuing to highlight the beauty of the 100th District.”

