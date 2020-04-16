MACHESNEY PARK– State Representative John M. Cabello (R-Machesney Park) has released the names of prisoners (attached) who have been granted a commutation in the past week by Governor JB Pritzker. The list includes perpetrators of violent crimes including murder, armed robbery and home invasion.

"Governor Pritzker used his executive authority to commute the sentences of murderers and armed robbers in an unbelievable attempt to protect these prisoners from the Coronavirus. People in many nursing homes, however, are not allowed to see their families and are "locked down" in order to protect them. I am releasing the names of these offenders in an effort to let the public know whose sentences were commuted and advise victims and witnesses that these people are no longer in prison," Representative Cabello said.

"The Governor is undermining the criminal justice system and potentially endangering the victims and family members as well as those who may have testified in court resulting in the original incarceration. In what world do we release murderers into the community and be more concerned about their safety over the safety of the public?" asked Cabello.

"It has been reported that Governor Pritzker is doing this "quietly" so I think that it is necessary to expose his actions and warn all of the people in our communities who will be affected by this. People on cruise ships have been required to stay in their cabins when infections of Coronavirus are found, yet here in Illinois we release prisoners and order everyone else to shelter in place and force businesses to close. This truly is a new world," added Cabello.

Representative Cabello serves the 68th District, which includes portions of Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park and Cherry Valley.

