Representative Amy Elik and Senator Erica Harriss Bringing Free Job Fair to the Riverbend
Kraft Heinz joins several state & local employers hiring at upcoming Alton job fair.
ALTON – State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) and State Senator Erica Harriss (R-Glen Carbon) are teaming up with local and state employers to host a free job fair in Alton.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“I’m thrilled to team up with Senator Harriss to host our first Job Fair,” said Rep. Elik. “We’ve worked hard to bring together a wide array of employers to provide an opportunity for anyone, and hope that you’ll find your next adventure because of the connections you’ll make.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and dress for success.
“Whether you’re just starting out or looking to take the next step in your career, this event is a great chance to explore what’s out there,” said Senator Harriss. “We invite anyone eager to grow their career to come out, bring a friend, and connect with the many employers who will be joining us.”
The event is free and open to the public.
Friday, Sept. 5, 2025
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Lewis and Clark Scott Bibb Center
1004 E. 5th Street, Alton
Employers include:
Questions can be directed to Julia at Rep. Elik’s office at ElikOutreach@ilhousegop.org or 618-433-8046.
More like this: