ALTON – State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) and State Senator Erica Harriss (R-Glen Carbon) are teaming up with local and state employers to host a free job fair in Alton.

“I’m thrilled to team up with Senator Harriss to host our first Job Fair,” said Rep. Elik. “We’ve worked hard to bring together a wide array of employers to provide an opportunity for anyone, and hope that you’ll find your next adventure because of the connections you’ll make.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and dress for success.

“Whether you’re just starting out or looking to take the next step in your career, this event is a great chance to explore what’s out there,” said Senator Harriss. “We invite anyone eager to grow their career to come out, bring a friend, and connect with the many employers who will be joining us.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Friday, Sept. 5, 2025

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Scott Bibb Center

1004 E. 5th Street, Alton

Employers include:

  • Kraft Heinz
  • Argosy Casino
  • Senior Services Plus
  • Alton Fire Department
  • Alton Steel
  • Schnucks
  • Hirelevel
  • Challenge Unlimited
  • Lewis and Clark Community College
  • Alton Police Department
  • Alton School District
  • CALC Institute of Technology
  • Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS)
  • Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT)
  • Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC)
  • Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)
  • Illinois State Police (ISP)
  • Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES)
  • Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS)
  • Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR)
  • Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA)
  • Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE)
  • Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR)
  • Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS)
  • Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO)
  • And More!

Questions can be directed to Julia at Rep. Elik’s office at ElikOutreach@ilhousegop.org or 618-433-8046.

