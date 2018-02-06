Listen to the story

Report to the People # 48 by Philip W. Chapman County Board District Three

The purpose of this report is to provide information to voters and assist in government transparency.

Cost Savings

Several constituents asked how I aided in cost savings. I provide answers below.

I brought the administration’s preliminary budget 2.5 million over predicted revenues to 1.8 below. This equals savings of 4.3 million. Newspapers hailed the final budget. I led the charge against the administration’s request for $500,000 Opioid Program when my questions revealed there was no plan to spend the money.(Finance Committee Notes) I battled against the administration’s request for $400,000 for roofing and tuck pointing Freeman School. Previous agreements stipulated Superintendent of School funds be used. I supported repairs to the Jail for approximately 5 million dollars compared to the reckless 28 million Jail Bond Issue I helped defeat saving 23 million dollars. I insisted all reimbursable line items for every cost center be included in the 2018 budget bringing hundreds of thousands of dollars to Madison County. I helped remove an unnecessary $80,000 line item for GPS monitors from the budget. (Finance Committee) I removed unnecessary $65,000 Request for CAC furniture from the budget. (Finance Committee) I insisted furniture on hand be used. I demanded all statutory line items be included in the 2018 budget thus preventing expensive law suits. I introduced County Resolution calling for introduction of gaming machines at Fairmount Park hoping to save 1500 jobs. Rejected by state legislature this would save the park.

Article continues after sponsor message

10 I looked for an alternative to 2018 emergency appropriation of $34,500 for a Coroner’s car. The Coroner found money in his current budget thus saving $34,500.

I make approximately $15,000. I’ve helped save tax payers over 4.4 million in the past year while helping bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars in re-imbursables.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three