The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Circuit Clerk Fee Increase: UPDATE: The State legislature passed a bill which created many uniform fees. The full hoard on April 17, postponed the Fee Resolution until board members, who by state statute, set discretionary fund use could fully consider the resolution and the best use of fees. Many issues came up after the Judiciary Committee tentatively approved the resolution and so further review is needed.

HIGHLAND NEWS: VARIANCE Z-19-00016 –Passed the full board unanimously allowing Plocher Family Farms to re-zone five acres from Agricultural District to B-3 Highway Business District. The change will assist with development of agriculture, construction, and commerce.

HAMEL NEWS: The full board voted for highly qualified Mr. Roland "Roly" Walker to replace Mr. Donal Langendorf, who is retiring upon the completion of his term as Trustee for the Hamel Fire Protection District.

GRANTFORK NEWS: I’ve highly recommended Randy Leitschuh for the Grantfork Fire Department Trustee position at the request of Mr. Chuck Urban, Trustee President, and Ms. Peggy Korte, Trustee Treasurer. Mr. Leitschuh desires another term.

NEW DOUGLAS NEWS: Many thanks to Mark Gvillo, Madison County Highway Supervisor, for providing additional engineering support to the Town of New Douglas 5th and 6th Street culvert and drainage project. This is another phase of improving drainage in the south of town.

PRAIRIETOWN NEWS: The County will provide engineering support to Mr. Vern Ruble, Omphghent Highway Commissioner for a North Schiller widening.

TAX CYCLE COMMITTEE: 1. The Treasurer’s Office let the majority of taxes to taxing districts. 2. The Recorder reported the number of transfer deeds indicate a healthy county economy. 3. The Committee awaits a legal review by the State’s Attorney’s Office of possible changes to GIS FEES. 4. The committee awaits the GIS Survey being completed by the vendor.

Veteran’s Assistance Commission (VAC): LEGAL FEES of the Veterans Assistance Officer I voted to pay the outstanding legal fees of the Veteran Assistance Officer: The vote passed 25-2.

Respectfully submitted,

Phil Chapman

County Board District Three