The purpose of this report is to provide information and aid in government transparency.

Judiciary Committee: attended 4-10: Public Defender: Mr. Rekowski noted a spike in felony cases in 2019. Given the percentage increase he thinks he may have to request additional staff to handle the influx. Circuit Clerk Fee Increase: The State legislature passed a bill which created many uniform fees. Bottom Line: some fees that Madison County kept low like speeding tickets were raised by the state. The County Board has no input into the cost of most of these fees. The County Board will have discretion in setting how some fees will be used to fund county programs. The Committee voted for the new Circuit Clerk fees subject to review. Some members were concerned no Republicans were invited to the meeting held to set the discretionary use.

Health Committee: attended April 5: Director Toni Corona reported ‘Shell Bill 7’ passed the Senate guaranteeing recreational marijuana use in Illinois. However, there are no specifics yet. Given the many issues involved with legalization it seems important the state slow down and carefully consider the impact on families, youth, health, local government, and regulation.

Facilities: attended 4-8: Jail Upgrade: Director Rob Schmidt reported on the ongoing Jail Upgrade is ahead of schedule. ADA: Schmidt met with appropriate authority to ensure ADA upgrades across the county. LED Replacement Project: There is no charge for the LED Replacement Project and will save the county many thousands of dollars per year.

Facilities: Mr. Hankins and I provided the following draft suggestions to the Facilities Committee. Move towards divestiture of the Wood River Facility. (Old Hospital) It will cost an estimated 20 million dollars to repair afterwards its value will be one million. 2. Begin moving personnel from the (old hospital) as soon as possible and begin using unused and underutilized space in the Administration Building. 3. Move important records currently housed in the ‘old hospital’ to areas identified in the County Courthouse and the Detention Center. 4. Start estimates to renovate the Hillsboro Building.

Transportation I attended 4-10: I attended the meeting 4-10. I will vote for the following Resolutions; Resolution for Improvement Under the Illinois Highway Code Seminary Road Patching (CH17) Section 19-00125-03-GM, Report of Bids Award Contract 209 County MFT Maintenance Road Oil Material Proposal, Funding Agreement Wood River Ave. Phase Two Resurfacing, City of Wood River, Fund Agreement ,Parker Road Intersection Improvements , City of Alton. And the Purchase Request for Traffic Marking Paint.

Respectfully submitted

Phil Chapman: County Board District Three

