The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

I. Proposed County Recorder Services Upgrade: As Chairman of the Tax Cycle Committee, I met with Tanya Cook of the State’s Attorney’s Office to discuss the proposed upgrade. (1) Background: The County houses documents in the Recorder’s vault that could be digitalized by Fidlar and placed into Laredo to be utilized by clients. Clients might include; industry, municipalities, and not for profit organizations. A client working at home or at work could access these documents, get a picture of the document, and print them. (2) Concerns: (A) The cost of implementation should we decide ‘go back to dirt’ is approximately $503,000. Given the new fees that will go into effect September 23, it might be prudent to implement this proposal in phases until we see the revenue flow the new fees generate. (B) Given the categories of users some have suggested that some clients might access this information for free while others will need to pay a fee. (C) The county wishes to control the information to limit legal liability. Thus, an agreement which allows for the control of derivatives must be instituted. Conclusion: Additional study is needed to implement improvements with such complex technical and legal issues.

II. Comprehensive Building Use and Divestiture Plan:

Background: I serve on the facilities Committee. At the request of the committee Mr. Chris Hankins County Board District 15 and I have spearheaded consideration of a comprehensive plan. Many thanks to Facilities Chairman Clint Jones for his support of our efforts..

Tentative Plan for FY 2019 and FY 2020: (1) Complete jail Renovation in FY 2019 and 2020. (2) FY 2020: Remodel Hillsboro Building for 1.5 million and place Probation on the remodeled second floor thus easing current security concerns. Eventually move Community Development to the Administration Building and staff in the ‘Old Hospital’ to the Administration Building. (3) FY 2020. Finish the Detention Center Upgrade using special funds form the Chief Judge’s cost Center. $185,000 in Capital Improvement funds will complete the Detention Center’s HVAC and Boiler replacement. (4) VAC Space: The Veteran’s Affair’s Co ordinator serves 1,000 people per month. The VAC Office is crowded. I support VAC Maj. Lavite’s suggestion the county use VAC Funds to enlarge the VAC space in the County Administration Building using space Treasurer Slusser gladly makes available. (5) Move Coroner? : Something to consider….. a move to lease a suitable Funeral Home would save the County $236,000 a year in unnecessary costs for use of unused vacant and mechanical space in the ‘old hospital’.

Respectfully submitted,

Phil Chapman

County Board District Three

