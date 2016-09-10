GODFREY – Madison County Sheriff's Department investigated a report of a female jogger being battered while on a trail at La Vista Park in Godfrey this week and it turned out the incident did not occur.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Mike Dixon assured the community and those who jog in the park that the incident truly didn’t happen.

“The report is false,” Capt. Dixon said. “I really can’t comment at this point because it is still being investigated.”