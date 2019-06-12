Report of Armed Robbery Wednesday Night at Verizon Wireless Russell Cellular Store in Wood River Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - There was a report of an armed robbery in Wood River at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday at the Verizon Wireless Russell Cellular Store at 623 Wesley Drive in Wood River. Article continues after sponsor message The two suspects were described as two black males in their 20s. One allegedly had a silver handgun at the time of the robbery. The two fled with a case of cell phones southbound in a black sports utility vehicle. No injuries were reported. As soon as more information comes available, it will be published. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending