WOOD RIVER - There was a report of an armed robbery in Wood River at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday at the Verizon Wireless Russell Cellular Store at 623 Wesley Drive in Wood River.

The two suspects were described as two black males in their 20s. One allegedly had a silver handgun at the time of the robbery. The two fled with a case of cell phones southbound in a black sports utility vehicle. No injuries were reported. As soon as more information comes available, it will be published.

