ALTON – A “repeat felony offender” found hiding in the attic of an Alton home faces new felonies for illegal weapon possession.

Shaquille R. Kirkendoll, 32, of Alton, was charged on June 30, 2025 with one count each of possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender (a Class X felony), felony in possession of a weapon (both Class 2 felonies).

On June 26, 2025, Kirkendoll allegedly unlawfully possessed a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm pistol and a Taurus G3C pistol, as well as multiple rounds of 9mm, .380, and .45 caliber ammunition.

Kirkendoll’s possession of the weapons and ammo was illegal given his prior convictions of first degree robbery in St. Louis City Circuit Court from 2011 and felon in possession of a firearm in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri in 2021. He was also on parole or mandatory supervised release at the time of these latest offenses.

According to the state’s petition to deny his pretrial release from custody, Kirkendoll was “implicated in a vehicular burglary” before officers found the suspect vehicle outside a residence in the 2700 block of Judson Ave. in Alton.

“Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and located defendant hiding in the attic, with a pistol in close proximity,” the petition states. “Officers found a second firearm, also in the attic and firearm ammunition throughout the residence.”

Kirkendoll reportedly admitted to living at the residence in violation of his federal parole conditions. He also admitted having knowledge of firearms and ammunition in the residence, but claimed “it all belongs to his girlfriend.” The petition also notes his extensive criminal history, including prior robbery and firearm offenses.

The Alton Police Department presented the latest case against Kirkendoll, who was ordered remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

