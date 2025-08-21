



GRANITE CITY – Two Granite City men with prior domestic battery convictions face new charges in their second and fourth domestic battery cases.

Brian P. Watts, 33, of Granite City, was charged on Aug. 11, 2025 with two Class 2 felony counts of aggravated domestic battery, as well as his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony.

On Aug. 9, 2025, Watts allegedly struck a household or family member in the mouth with a closed fist, “causing two of the victim’s teeth to be forcibly knocked from her mouth,” according to charging documents. He was additionally accused of intentionally strangling the same victim.

Watts reportedly punched the victim after they confronted him “about his drinking,” according to the state’s petition to deny his pretrial release from custody, which adds he strangled the victim as she attempted to flee.

“She was able to get away and went to the police department, observed covered in blood, missing teeth, and to have marks on her neck consistent with strangulation,” the petition states. “Defendant was found nearby shirtless, covered in blood.”

Watts had previously been convicted of domestic battery in 2015, also in Madison County. The state’s petition in this latest case was denied, and a Release Order has since granted him pretrial release from custody.

In a separate case, Brenden A. Weathersby, 30, also of Granite City, was charged on Aug. 12, 2025 with his fourth offense of domestic battery, a Class 3 felony.

Weathersby is accused of striking a household or family member about the head and body with a closed fist on March 12, 2025. He had previously been convicted of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery in 2019, and again of domestic battery in 2024.

A petition to deny Weathersby’s pretrial release was filed in this case, stating he “has a lengthy history of domestic violence.” During this latest offense, the petition states Weathersby was on probation for his 2024 domestic battery case in which he was ordered to have no contact with this same victim.

“The victim now reports that she was with the defendant, who, during an argument, smacked the victim in the face, choked her, then punched her repeatedly,” the petition states. “Officers observed scratches on the victim's neck.”

Weathersby reportedly “admitted to contacting the victim, claiming that she hit him first.”

The Pontoon Beach Police Department presented the latest case against Weathersby, who was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

