



JERSEYVILLE – A Jerseyville man previously convicted of domestic battery has been charged again with the same offense after allegedly attacking a member of his household.

Zackery L. Stumbaugh, 34, of Jerseyville, was charged on Sept. 10, 2025, with one count of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony.

On Sept. 9, 2025, Stumbaugh allegedly struck a household member in the mouth with his elbow, grasped the same victim’s leg and arm with his hands, and threw her onto a bed, knowingly causing bodily harm to the victim.

Charging documents state Stumbaugh had previously been convicted of domestic battery in a 2018 case out of Sangamon County, Ill.

In this latest case, Stumbaugh was initially granted pretrial release from custody with an initial court appearance set for Sept. 16, 2025, at 9 a.m. However, Jersey County court records indicate he has since failed to appear in court and a warrant is now being prepared for his arrest.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

