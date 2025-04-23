BEECHER CITY – State Representative Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) is calling on the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) to testify before one of the house oversight committees on education after blatantly ignoring President Trump’s executive order banning biological males from competing in girls’ sports.

Wilhour, who serves as the Minority Spokesman on the K-12 Education Appropriations Committee and is also a member of the House Education Policy Committee, said the IHSA’s refusal to follow federal direction is not only outrageous—it’s a direct violation of an executive order.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Chairpersons Will Davis and/or Michelle Mussman need to do the right thing and haul the IHSA before one of their oversight committees so they can explain to the people of Illinois why they think they can ignore this directive,” Wilhour said. “Their excuse that the Executive Order conflicts with state law is nonsense. Student safety and fair competition take precedence. Period. The IHSA’s lack of moral courage is shameful, and they owe young women—and their parents—an explanation.”

Wilhour also made it clear that IHSA’s funding status doesn’t give them a pass.

“It doesn’t matter whether the IHSA receives state dollars or not. They operate in Illinois, and they are not exempt from legislative oversight,” Wilhour said. “No organization has the right to ignore national protections—especially when it comes to safeguarding fairness, safety and opportunity in girls’ sports.”

Beyond legislative action, Wilhour is urging parents and school districts across the state to act.

“I’ll keep fighting for common-sense policies in Springfield, but this battle starts at home,” Wilhour said. “Parents need to show up at school board meetings. School districts need to take a stand. If the IHSA won’t protect girls’ sports, then local schools must. The time to act is now. Our daughters are counting on us.”

More like this: