Rep. Schmidt to Host Shred & Electronic Recycling Event
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS – State Representative Kevin Schmidt is hosting a Shred Event on Saturday, September 7 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Cahokia Fitness and Sports Complex.
This is a drive-up event for free shredding of your confidential documents. Legislative staff will be on hand to answer questions about state programs or discuss issues.
“If you have old medical records, financial statements, or other sensitive information you’re looking to safely dispose of - now’s your chance!” said Schmidt. “We are also partnering with the Cahokia Heights Chamber of Commerce, and they’re going to be accepting old electronics that have been collecting dust.”
Also included is an Electronic Recycling Service provided by the Cahokia Heights Chamber of Commerce.
List of electronic items accepted:
- Computer Towers
- Computer Components
- Laptops
- Wire
- Printers
- Cell Phones
- Electric Motors
- Mice
- Monitors
- Floppy Drives
- Keyboards
- Speakers
- DVD Players
- Battery Backups
- Modems
- Computer Fans
- Batteries
- LCD Screens DVD/VHS Players
- Refrigerators
- Washer/Dryers
- Dishwashers
- Freezers
- Small Appliances
- TVs
- Lawnmowers
- Weed Eaters
- Lawn Tools
- Microwaves
TVs, (Plasma, console, projection-DLP) CRT & Monitors will be charged $.50 a pound for recycling by the electronic recycling company.