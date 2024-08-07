Rep. Schmidt To Host Free Job Fair In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – Area residents looking for employment or interested in pursuing a new career path are invited to attend a free Job Fair hosted by Illinois State Representative Kevin Schmidt:
Friday, August 23
9:00 AM – Noon
Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus
Multipurpose Room – Building D
601 James R. Thompson Blvd, East St. Louis
“I’m thrilled to host my second Job Fair,” said Schmidt. “Now, more than ever, our community is struggling to find jobs. Inflation is high, food and childcare costs are rising, and our people need help. I’ve worked hard to bring together a wide array of employers to provide opportunity for anyone. Together with these employers and the workshops we’ll provide, I believe all who come out will be informed, empowered, and connected.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and dress to impress!
Three free workshops are being offered:
- 9:30 AM – Creating a Resume to Get Yourself Noticed
- 10:30 AM – Inside Track to Interviewing with Confidence
- 11:30 AM – How to Navigate through the State of Illinois Hiring Process
Participating employers include:
- Allnex
- Carita’s Family Solutions
- Draft Kings at Casino Queen
- Dynamic Transit
- Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois
- Express Employment Professionals
- FCB Bank
- FCI Greenville
- FedEx
- Hospital Sisters Health System
- Illinois Central School Bus
- Illinois Conservation Police
- Illinois Department of Central Management Services
- Illinois Department of Child & Family Services
- Illinois Department of Corrections
- Illinois Department of Employment Security
- Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology
- Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice
- Illinois Department of Natural Resources
- Illinois Department of Public Health
- Illinois Department of Transportation
- Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs
- Illinois Gaming Board
- Illinois Heartland Library System
- Illinois State Police
- IMC Outdoor Living
- Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals
- Loves Travel
- Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council Apprentice & Training Program
- Mid America Workforce Investment Board
- Senior Services Plus
- SIHF Healthcare
- Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville
- Stellar Manufacturing
- Teens Against Killing Everywhere
- Touchette Regional Hospital
- University of Illinois Extension
- Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis
- Veolia North America