EAST ST. LOUIS – Area residents looking for employment or interested in pursuing a new career path are invited to attend a free Job Fair hosted by Illinois State Representative Kevin Schmidt:

Friday, August 23

9:00 AM – Noon

Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus

Multipurpose Room – Building D

Article continues after sponsor message

601 James R. Thompson Blvd, East St. Louis

“I’m thrilled to host my second Job Fair,” said Schmidt. “Now, more than ever, our community is struggling to find jobs. Inflation is high, food and childcare costs are rising, and our people need help. I’ve worked hard to bring together a wide array of employers to provide opportunity for anyone. Together with these employers and the workshops we’ll provide, I believe all who come out will be informed, empowered, and connected.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and dress to impress!

Three free workshops are being offered:

9:30 AM – Creating a Resume to Get Yourself Noticed

10:30 AM – Inside Track to Interviewing with Confidence

11:30 AM – How to Navigate through the State of Illinois Hiring Process

Participating employers include: