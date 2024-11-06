MILLSTADT - Today, State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) released the following statement:

“This victory is a testament to the power of hard work and holding the Chicago machine accountable. In the coming days, we will see a few more ballots come in, but our margin is clear.

I want to thank everyone who supported our campaign, from those who volunteered, donated, made calls, and to every voter. Together, we’ve shown that putting people over politics and working across the aisle can truly make a difference in our community.

Now, I’m ready to get back to work to lower taxes, reduce costs for families, and bring more jobs and opportunities to the Metro-East. Thank you for the opportunity to continue to serve as your State Representative.”

