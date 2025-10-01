MASCOUTAH - State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) is hosting Mobile Office Hours in Mascoutah on October 7, 2025.

This free event gives his constituents the opportunity to discuss state legislature and to talk about changes they would like to see from elected officials in Illinois.

“I look forward to meeting my constituents to hear directly from them about what matters most to them and their families,” said Schmidt. “It’s healthy to have open conversations with others and this event is designed to give individuals the time to share their voice with me.”

Mobile Office Hours Details:

When:October 7th, 2025

Where: Mascoutah Municipal Building

Address:3 W. Main Street, Mascoutah, IL 62258

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

