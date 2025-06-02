SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Democrats have passed a whopping $55.2 billion budget, adding $2 billion more than last year. Since Governor Pritzker took office, spending has increased by 38%. State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) issued the following statement after the budget vote.

“This massive budget does not reflect the needs of Illinois citizens. Bad public policy has cost the state billions,” said Rep. Schmidt. “I’m disappointed to see Democrats tap into the pockets of working families to accommodate their appetite for spending on pork projects in Democratic districts.”

The FY 26 budget includes another $1 billion in taxes on Illinois’ working families and job creators. Illinois Democrats have turned over unprecedented authority to Governor Pritzker in order to make spending decisions in this budget. This near-record spending budget continues the downward tax-and-spend spiral that has caused disastrous financial results for the state and its overburdened taxpayers.

Rep. Schmidt continued, “We cannot continue the trend of overspending, borrowing, and taxing while families are struggling to make ends meet. People in my district need relief, and our government’s response is to tax them even more. Many families and businesses are leaving Illinois, which means a higher financial burden on those who remain, yet Illinois Democrats’ priorities continue to leave hardworking families on the hook for higher taxes.”

